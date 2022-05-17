The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,479. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

