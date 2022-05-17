The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.85.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 456,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

