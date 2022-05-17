The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 435,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,794. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

