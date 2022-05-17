The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 663,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $105.19. 487,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015,565. The stock has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

