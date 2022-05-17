Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.