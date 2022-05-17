Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,746 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 838,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the period.
VWO opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
