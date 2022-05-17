Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

