Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of COO opened at $327.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.