Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.30.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

