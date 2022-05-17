Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Shares of VLO opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.