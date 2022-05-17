Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Achieves $2.57 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $2.57 million and $143,248.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00512503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.44 or 1.66606591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

