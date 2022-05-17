Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

TWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

TWKS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,294. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

