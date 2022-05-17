thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target Raised to €17.60

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.10) to €8.60 ($8.96) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $8.57 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

