Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tian Ruixiang in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIRX opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

