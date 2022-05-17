Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

TINV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Tiga Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.