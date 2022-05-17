Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 278,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

