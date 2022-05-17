TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.85.

TJX stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,261,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

