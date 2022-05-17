TMX Group Limited (X) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$137.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69.
In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.
TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
