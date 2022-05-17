TMX Group Limited (X) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$137.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

