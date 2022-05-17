TPG Inc. (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TPG opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $30,620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $14,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $5,262,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth about $4,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

