TPG Inc. (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of TPG opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $30,620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $14,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $5,262,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth about $4,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
