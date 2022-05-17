Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

TRATF has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equities cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($31.25) to €24.50 ($25.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($34.38) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Traton stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Traton has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

