Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.