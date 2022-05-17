Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

