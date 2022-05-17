Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.74.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.