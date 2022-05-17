Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TSU. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TSE TSU traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$33.30. 62,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

