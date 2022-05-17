Tritax EuroBox plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BOXE opened at GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.46 ($0.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.27.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

