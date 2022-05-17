Tritax EuroBox’s (EBOX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOXGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 97.10 ($1.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.02. The company has a market capitalization of £410.47 million and a PE ratio of 495.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.20 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.54).

In related news, insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($60,946.75).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

