Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.
Triumph Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 533,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.85.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
