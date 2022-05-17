trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth $73,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $602.57 million, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

