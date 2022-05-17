Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $5.32 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. Broadcom comprises 0.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $18.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.95. 70,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.70 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

