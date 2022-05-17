Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tronox by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tronox by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of TROX opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

