Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUWOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 77 ($0.95) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TUWOY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 244,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

