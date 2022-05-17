Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.00.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$34.77 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
