U Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $144,896.00 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $273,352.61 and approximately $144,896.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

