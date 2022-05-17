Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Cut to €53.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBSFY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($48.96) to €38.10 ($39.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

