UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Up 46.5% in April

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.12. 4,027,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,847. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,735,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

