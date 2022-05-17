UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €826.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €826.00 ($860.42) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €830.00 ($864.58) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($796.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($708.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($875.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €780.92 ($813.46).

Shares of MC opened at €575.00 ($598.96) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($271.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of €617.11 and a 200-day moving average of €669.95.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

