UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

