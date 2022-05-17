Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,157. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

