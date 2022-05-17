Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $20.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. 781,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,155. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

