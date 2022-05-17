United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 330,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

