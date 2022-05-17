Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,243. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

