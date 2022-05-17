Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Update

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

