Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. 54,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.88 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

