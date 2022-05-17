Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. 1,553,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,231. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Upwork by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.