USDX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010150 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 645.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

