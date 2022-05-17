VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGY. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:EGY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 980,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,939 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

