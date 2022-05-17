Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $53.52 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003055 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $53.52 million and approximately $785,492.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00507526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,144.21 or 1.77724729 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.