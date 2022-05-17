Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after buying an additional 251,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Valvoline by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

