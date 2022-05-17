Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $69,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $192.45. 775,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

