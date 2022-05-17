Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $367.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.02 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

