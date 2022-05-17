Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Decreased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.84. 7,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.42 and a 200 day moving average of $275.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.36 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.